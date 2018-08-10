M

Toàn bộ hợp đồng được hoàn tất tại Premier League hè 2018

Kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa hè 2018 tại Premier League đóng cửa lúc 23h ngày 9/8. Zing.vn nhìn lại tất cả bản hợp đồng của 20 đội bóng hàng đầu nước Anh đã được hoàn thành.

Arsenal: Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus - miễn phí), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen - 22,5 triệu bảng), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria - 27 triệu bảng), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund - 14,4 triệu bảng), Matteo Guendouzi - Lorient - 7,2 triệu bảng).

Bournemouth: David Brooks (Sheffield United - 10,17 triệu bảng), Diego Rico (Leganes - 10,8 triệu bảng), Jefferson Lerma (Levante - 25 triệu bảng).
BrightonLeon Balogun (Mainz - miễn phí), Joseph Tomlinson (Yeovil - miễn phí), Florin Andone (Deportivo - 5,4 triệu bảng), Jason Steele (Sunderland - miễn phí), Bernardo (RB Leipzig - 9 triệu bảng), Hugo Keto (Arsenal - miễn phí), David Button (Fulham - 4,5 triệu bảng), Yves Bissouma (Lille - 15,21 triệu bảng), Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns - 2,88 triệu bảng), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar - 17,10 triệu bảng), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Molde FK - không tiết lộ), Billy Arce (Independiente Dal Valle - không tiết lộ), Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic - không tiết lộ).
Burnley : Joe Hart (Man City - 3 triệu bảng),  Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough - 15 triệu bảng), Matej Vydra (Derby - 10 triệu bảng).
Cardiff City: Josh Murphy (Norwich - 11 triệu bảng), Alex Smithies (QPR - 3,5 triệu bảng), Bobby Reid (Bristol - 10 triệu bảng), Victor Camarasa (Betis - mượn), Harry Arter (Bournemouth - mượn).
Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid - mượn), Jorginho (Napoli - 50 triệu bảng), Rob Green (miễn phí), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao - 71 triệu bảng).
Crystal Palace Vicente Guaita (Getafe - miễn phí), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham - 10 triệu bảng), Max Meyer (Schalke 04 - miễn phí), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace - mượn).
Fulham: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Man Utd - mượn), Joe Bryan (Bristol - 6 triệu bảng), Sergio Rico (Sevilla - mượn), Andre-Frank Anguissa (Marseille - 30 triệu bảng), Calum Chambers (Arsenal - mượn), Alfie Mawson (Swansea City - 15,17 triệu bảng), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle - 22 triệu bảng), Andre Schurrle (Borussia Dortmund - mượn), Fabri (Beskitas - 6 triệu bảng), Maxime le Marchand (Nice - 3,6 triệu bảng), Jean Michael Seri (Nice - 27 triệu bảng).
Everton: Yerry Mina (Barcelona - 27 triệu bảng), Andre Gomes (Barcelona - mượn), Lucas Digne (Barcelona - 18 triệu bảng), Joao Virginia (Arsenal - không tiết lộ), Bernard (Unattached - miễn phí), Andre Gomes (Barcelona - mượn) Kurt Zouma (Chelsea - mượn), Richarlison (Watford - 40 triệu bảng).

Leicester City: Jonny Evans (West Brom - 3,6 triệu bảng),  Ricardo Pereira (Porto - 19,8 triệu bảng), James Maddison (Norwich - 20 triệu bảng), Danny (Liverpool - 12,5 triệu bảng), Rachid Ghezzal (AS Monaco - 12 triệu bảng), Calgar Soyuncu (Freiburg - 19 triệu bảng), Filip Benkovic (Dinamo Zagreb - 13,05 triệu bảng), Calgar Soyuncu (Freiburg - 19 triệu bảng).
Liverpool: Naby Keita (RB Leipzig - 54 triệu bảng), Fabinho (Monaco - 45 triệu bảng), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke - 13 triệu bảng), Alisson (Roma - 67 triệu bảng).
Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester - 60 triệu bảng), Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle - 2,25 triệu bảng), Claudio Gomes (PSG - không tiết lộ), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne - 810 bảng).
Manchester United: Diogo Dalot (Porto - 19,8 triệu bảng), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk - 52 triệu bảng), Lee Grant (Stoke - 1,53 triệu bảng).
Newcastle United Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund - 6,3 triệu bảng), Martin Dubravka (Sparta Praha - 3,6 triệu bảng) , Kenedy (Chelsea - mượn), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea - miễn phí), Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion - mượn), Federico Fernandez (Swansea - 6 triệu bảng ), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz - 9,63 bảng), Fabian Schar (Deportivo La Coruna - 3,6 triệu bảng).
Southampton: Mohamed Elyounoussi (FC Basel - 17 triệu bảng), Angus Gunn (Manchester City - 10 triệu bảng), Danny Ings (Liverpool - mượn), Stuart Armstrong (Celtic - 7,16 triệu bảng), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach - 22,5 triệu bảng).
Watford Ben Wilmot (Stevenage - 1,53 triệu bảng), Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona - 11,5 triệu bảng), Marc Navarro (Espanyol - 1,8 triệu bảng), Adam Masina (Bologna - 4,5 triệu bảng), Ben Foster (West Brom - không tiết lộ), Ken Sema (Ostersund - 2,03 triệu bảng).
West Ham: Ryan Fredericks (Fulham - miễn phí), Issa Diop (Toulouse - 22,5 triệu bảng), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City - 7,2 triệu bảng), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal - miễn phí), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dorussia Dortmund - 18 triệu bảng), Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians - 3,6 triệu bảng), Felipe Anderson (West Ham - 42 triệu bảng ), Lucas Perez (Arsenal - 4 triệu bảng ), Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina - 4,01 triệu bảng).

Wolves : Benik Afobe (AFC Bournemouth - 12,78 triệu bảng ), Willy Boly (Porto - 10,8 triệu bảng), Raul Jimenez (Benfica - mượn), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon - miễn phí), Leo Bonatini (Al-Hilal - không tiết lộ ), Ruben Vinagre (Monaco - không tiết lộ), Paulo Alves (Liverpool - miễn phí), Joao Moutinho (Monaco - 5 triệu bảng), Jonny Castro Otto (Atletico Madrid - mượn), Adama Traore (Middlesbrough - không tiết lộ), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht - mượn).
Huddersfield TownTerence Kongolo (Monaco - 18 triệu bảng), Isaac Mbenza (Montpellier - mượn), Adama Diakhaby (Monaco - không tiết lộ), Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund - không tiết lộ),  Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke - 5,7 triệu bảng), Ben Hamer (Leicester - miễn phí),  Jonas Lossl (Mainz - 2,25 triệu bảng),  Florent Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt - 4,5 triệu bảng).

Tottenham là đội bóng duy nhất tại Premier League không chiêu mộ tân binh ở kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa hè 2018.

